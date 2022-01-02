The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie has many references to previous sagas, including a moment of redemption.

Attention SPOILERS. Without a doubt, the final battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home is very epic and there is a spectacular moment when the character of MJ (Zendaya) falls into the void and Spider-man from Tom holland he throws himself for her and cannot get there. Because Spider-man from Andrew Garfield does everything possible so that it does not touch the ground and can save her. Something that he did not achieve with his beloved Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro (2014). So you can redeem yourself for having failed on that occasion.

In a recent interview, Chris McKenna, the screenwriter of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home He said: “There was an animatic, which is test used to test storyboard ideas, of all these different things potentially happening in the end. He was one of those we saw and thought: How can we not do something like this? “

So they decided when they would say the phrase that defines Peter Parker as a hero.

The co-writer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Erik sommers, also talked about the rooftop scene with the three Peters discussing those immortal words: With great power must also come great responsibility. There was a lot of discussion about how much to use that phrase. Those words are very loaded. You have to be very careful where and when you use them.

“We had decided that May would tell Peter, but would we bring it back as something to help the three of them identify this strange cosmic bond that they have? Or would it be too much to hear it again? Ultimately, the team decided: Let’s hear it! ‘

Chris McKenna added: “We could really rely on, for example, that Webb-verse Peter has problems. He’s in a dark place in his own life.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters and is breaking the box office as it has grossed more than $ 1.217 million. While the rest of deliveries of Marvel studios where it appears Tom holland can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.