There is still the question of whether or not the Spider-Man: No Road Home movie leaks are real, but SONY’s moves seem to legitimize them.

The YouTuber and film critic John Campea leaked some images of Spider-Man: No Way Home where you could see all three versions of Spider-Man (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) together and another scene where we see Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Some think that it is photoshop and others that everything is real. But SONY spoke to John Campea to remove them, even though they had already flooded the internet. These images can be seen at this link.

John Campea He went on to say that four images were sent to him in total, and that he was initially thinking of posting them as well, but changed his mind. Added that “The other two images were the juiciest”. Also, it looks like there was a character in the CGI capture suit. So perhaps it will also be Hulk in the movie or maybe it’s some other villain.

When asked to explain more about the insider information that initially gave him the images, John Campea refused, saying that simply “can not” tell anyone who sent you the images. He also acknowledged that it was unethical for him to share the images he now believes to be genuine, as it could cause a big problem for the person behind the leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also does not want conflicts with the film studios, since he has some collaborations with them that could end immediately.

Are all these leaks real?

For now, Sony has had a similar way of acting when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since we have been with very interesting leaks for almost a year and there are some very crazy ones with which it does not react, but there are others that it tries to prevent them from spreading. Curiously, the ones he tries to avoid are the ones that are confirmed over time. How for example we will see Lizard from Rhys Ifans. Therefore with his attitude, Sony it’s causing people to think these latest leaks are real.

Also, if in the end they don’t appear Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield there will be many disappointed and angry fans. We will know the whole truth when the film is released on December 17, 2021. While we wait, we can see the deliveries of Marvel studios of this character in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.