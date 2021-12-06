A few days after its premiere in cinemas around the world, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) production still it has not been finished at all. It’s a pretty strong reveal made by Steven Weintraub from Collider showing the current state of Hollywood. As movies get bigger, you have to make last minute corrections and there are items that are tried not to leak.

According to the journalist, there are entire scenes of special effects that have not yet been delivered and incorporated into the final edition of the film. They will do it early next week. Also remember that they are things that happen in monumental productions like this.

In fact, a few days ago the duration of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), two hours and thirty minutes. It will be the longest superhero movie to date. And the third longest in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

here’s a bit of #SpiderManNoWayHome news we didn’t put in our run time story. The movie isn’t done yet. The final VFX shots don’t get delivered until early next week. They’re cutting it close on this one. Happens a lot on big movies. Final run time wasn’t known until recently. pic.twitter.com/xxHZcArQNK – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 4, 2021

Critics will not be able to see the entirety of ‘Spider-Man: no way home (Spider-Man: No Way Home)’ before its premiere

In a very unusual decision in Hollywood, the specialized critic you will not be able to see all of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) prior to its premiere. They will show only 40 of the 150 minutes it lasts. Enough to give them a good idea of ​​the overall tone of the film, but cutting it off at the right time to avoid spoilers before audiences around the world can see it.

This is simply another proof that the film will have big surprises. Everything points to the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing alternate versions of Peter parker in other universes, referencing previous movies of the superhero.

The fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), just 10 days after its premiere, it is not finished yet is not at all strange when it comes to blockbusters of this caliber. But it can also be a great strategy to avoid a big leak before it hits theaters.