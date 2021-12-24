Those responsible for the series Hawkeye talk about the reference in the program to the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Attention SPOILERS. The fifth episode of Hawk Eye titled Ronin, contains a reference to the Statue of Liberty in New York where all the action of the final battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It should be remembered that the monument stops having the classic torch and they replace it with the shield of the Captain America.

In an interview, the directors of Hawkeye were asked, Bert and Bertie, if they really knew what the “new” Statue of Liberty, or if they just thought it was a fun reference. Since Marvel Studios usually keep these things secret.

“We did it”. Bertie replied. «There is a need to know the base. Things like that are for reference in the original scripts. We love to know those things. Oh! That is so cool. How things intertwine. That is one of which we were aware.

So much Hawk Eye What Spider-Man: No Way Home They have a Christmas tone and almost share the same time in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

It would have been great if they made one more connection.

Hawk Eye Y Spider-Man: No Way Home introduce two characters from the series of Daredevil from Netflix. Since in the program Disney plus We can see Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the one who was the great villain returns as one of the most dangerous gangsters in New York. But also in the film we can see a small cameo of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who plays a lawyer, but demonstrates his vigilante skills by stopping a brick despite being blind.

So it is evident that Hawk Eye Y Spider-Man: No Way Home They could have more connections, but still they sure have left all the fans of Marvel studios satisfied. The film can currently be seen in theaters, while the series is available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.