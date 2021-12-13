One of the things that players like the most about games of Spider-man Insomniac’s is his love and appreciation for everything related to the young man climbing walls. And it is demonstrated by his numerous costumes, Easter eggs and references to everything in the Spider-Verse, and it is even shown in some of the movements and poses that the Peter Parker of PlayStation can perform.

Fans have noticed various poses on the loading screen that are reminiscent of The Amazing Spider-Man, to Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and even the current Spider-man of MCU. Well, that respect seems to go both ways, as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man supposedly performs a move borrowed from the games in No way home.

According to an interview with the well-known YouTube channel, Extraordinerd, during the promotion of No way home, he is asked Tom holland if you are familiar with Insomniac’s version of Spider-man, to which he says yes and reveals that there is a movement from the games within the film.

Holland He said: “I have played the video game, I loved it. Sony was very generous, they sent us a PS5 while we were shooting and I would play it when we were at home. I loved it, I think the game is amazing. I think it’s a lot of fun, the swing around the city is very well done“.

When asked if No way home was inspired by the Insomniac games, Holland said: “I don’t think I really did. However, there is actually a movement that makes Spider-man in the game that we take and that he does in the movie, and it’s really cool“.

In the interview it is not clarified if the movement is one that Peter Parker performs in combat, or if it is one that he will make when swinging, but as the Spider-verse gets bigger, it’s nice to see movies and games reference each other in subtle ways that fans can appreciate.