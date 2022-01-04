No Way Home had an error in its story

Spider-Man: No Way Home It went on to become the arachnid’s highest-grossing movie, and with good reason. Fans around the world were fascinated by the new Marvel Studios, however, the story of this feature film has an important error that seems to have gone unnoticed by the community.

As you well know, Dr. Strange cast a spell to make everyone who knew the secret identity of Spider-man lost their memory, but things went wrong and instead brought in everyone who did know their identity from different universes, including villains like Dr. Octopus, Sandman, Lizard, Green Goblin and Electro. But in reality, the latter should never have reached that universe.

Happens that Electro never found out who he really was Spider-man during The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield, so there would be no reason for the villain to come to the MCU. Even his own Electro he mentions it when he talks to Garfield, telling him that “he thought he was African American”, before removing his mask.

Another error also has to do with the Dr. Octopus, because before the end of Spider-man 2, the villain had already got rid of the control of the tentacles, so he had no reason to appear in No Way Home.

Editor’s note: And it is that Marvel movies usually have this type of errors in their stories. I mean, the continuity of the MCU is already in pieces but now that the multiverse has been completely opened, anything can happen.

Via: DNA 40