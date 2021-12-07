They had to change Electro’s appearance for Jamie Foxx to agree to return to the movie Spider-Man: No Road Home.

In 2014 it was released The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the movie starring Andrew Garfield that featured the villain Electro from Jamie foxx. At the time, her blue look surprised fans as it was different from what we were used to from the comics. However, in Spider-Man: No Way Home it will have a different look and now we know why.

In a recent interview, the producers Kevin Feige and Amy pascal revealed details of the return of Jamie foxx:

“We promised it wouldn’t be blue”. Amy Pascal said. While to the theory that it is no longer blue due to Electro using an arc reactor, Kevin Feige added: I will not say that you are wrong. Nor will I say that you are right.

The actor himself acknowledged that not being blue was important in deciding to return.

Jamie foxx has been very excited to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I was excited to meet producer Amy Pascal for years, man, and knowing what she’s done with this franchise, and she was explaining to me that it was going to be hot, and that I didn’t have to be sad, and stuff like that. As for my character, so you’ll be a little more fashionable and I also had the opportunity to hang out with these amazing actors. To walk on set and see these guys, I literally bowed to them. And we’ve been having a great time. I am happy to have a new beginning, a new look. Jamie Foxx revealed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. So there is less left to hit theaters, but while we wait we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the streaming platform Disney Plus.