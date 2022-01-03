At the time of this writing, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ already occupies 12th on the list of highest grossing feature films of all time with a total of $ 1.37 billion raised around the world; a fact that speaks for itself and that fully justifies classifying the last gear of the Marvel Universe as a “phenomenon”.

Beyond fan service … but no.

But what has been the key that has turned Tom Holland and Jon Watts’ new Wall-Crawler adventure into such a bombshell? Contrary to what may seem at first glance – which points directly to the collection of marvelita stickers -, screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna they were clear from the first moment that ‘No Way Home’ shouldn’t focus solely on fan service more cheeky.

This is what they have told in a recent interview with the medium Variety:

“The most important thing is that it wasn’t just going to be a bunch of fan service. It wasn’t going to be just cheers for everyone. We had to figure out a way for the film to tell the story of this Peter Parker right now, to pick it up organically. the point where we left it at the previous one. That was always our pole star. Yeah, that’s a really fun idea. Let’s not forget about Peter. You can’t lose yourself. It has to be his emotional journey. “

It is clear that Sommers and McKenna know their craft and know that the important thing, above any other element, is the characters and their evolution. However, this is not at odds with the fact that, after waves of speculation and surprises exploded in networks, they took advantage of the general enthusiasm to direct the project to the grounds of the crowd pleaser manual.

“We were so excited about all these surprises. And then all of a sudden it seems like people had decided [que Andrew y Tobey iban a volver]So maybe some of those surprises weren’t going to be so surprising. It was disturbing, but at the same time, the tremendous level of speculation and interest was very exciting. It was fantastic fuel to keep going and give the fans something to delight them. “





Be that as it may, and despite all the personal reluctance you may have towards ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, you have to give Caesar what is Caesar’s; and in this case it is the recognition of having dragged crowds of spectators to some movie theaters that needed a milestone of these characteristics like water in May in 2021 to forget.