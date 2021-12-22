The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home has surprising interventions from many characters, but they almost add many more.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home features shocking villains like Doctor octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). But in addition, there is a cameo of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and we can also see the stellar participation of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire as different versions of Peter parker. But since Marvel studios even more surprise cameos were raised.

Now, Kevine feige, head of Marvel Studios, has revealed why they do not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home nor Mary Jane Watson from Kirsten dunst and Gwen Stacy from Emma Stone.

When people see the movie, they will understand it. It’s about history. It was a huge goal for all of us, Amy and Jon Watts, the film’s director, and our writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school not get lost in the madness that ensues from their encounter. with Doctor Strange. That could easily have happened. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie. “

That Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy don’t appear makes some sense.

Marvel studios it was clear from the beginning that Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s a movie about him Peter parker from Tom holland. Therefore, the only story of love and loss that they were really going to show us was that of this character. So they wanted to give a resolution to their relationship with MJ (Zendaya) and her friendship with Ned leeds (Jacob Batalon). So using love interests from the other versions of Peter parker if that could have messed things up a bit. Which means they made a good decision, since Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire they simply serve as support for the protagonist in the most difficult moments that he lives.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available in theaters.