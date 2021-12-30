After smashing box office records, attracting huge numbers of viewers to theaters and turning social media upside down before, during and after its premiere, it would be more than justified to rate ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ labeled “phenomenon”. But Kevin Feige’s aspirations go far beyond commercial success.

Swinging towards the Oscars

After it emerged that Sony intends to power Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man adventure in the race to the Oscars 2022, Mr. Feige has expressed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter his hope that the members of the Academy “Think about the art that contains a narrative that connects with a wide spectrum of people on a very emotional level.”.

But that’s not all, because the president of Marvel Studios has not hesitated to pull comparisons to defend his opinion, putting ‘No Way Home’ on the same level as the wonderful ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’, which took home a whopping eleven statuettes in 2004.

“It’s good that people stand up and clap at the movies. It’s good that people wipe their tears because they are thinking about their last 20 years as spectators and what it has meant to them. That, for me, is something very well, the kinds of things the Academy was founded for in its day with the intention of giving recognition. Just as’ Return of the King ‘was a kind of celebration and culmination of all the incredible work that had been done on that trilogy, this is a celebration of both our’ Homecoming ‘trilogy and the five previous incarnations of’ Spider-Man ‘”.

If you have seen or read my review of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ you will probably intuit that Kevin Feige’s words seem a bit exaggerated to me and confirm the correctness of the saying that says “the comparisons are hateful”.

Is there room for blockbusters and blockbusters in award seasons? Surely there should be. But if ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ didn’t scratch any of the jackpots in 2016, I highly doubt that ‘No Way Home’ will reach that goal next year.; and in the technical categories, with ‘Dune’ in front of us, things don’t seem too rosy.