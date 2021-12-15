No Way Home Debuts With Perfect Ratings

Spider-Man: No Way Home had its premiere yesterday. In this way, the reviews of this tape have already begun to circulate. A simple glance at social networks and specialized sites reveals that the new chapter of the MCU is quite a sensation.

Nowadays, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this after 66 reviews. This is what the critic has commented:

Entertainment Weekly:

“What at first seems like pure fan service turns out to be one of the best and by far the most meta thing that Marvel has ever done: cute, funny and a little devastating.”

This was what he commented Rolling Stones:

“This is, in many ways, the same as usual … But when the movie decides to veer off into cracked and buddy comedy territory, that’s when the fun begins.”

On the other hand, this was the opinion of Insider:

“Easily a movie you’ll want to see again, ‘No Way Home’ is a journey I never wanted to end. It’s a wonder that something so ambitious has come together. “

This was the review of Vanity Fair:

Holland has built a long-lasting legacy in the Spider-Man firmament; he should better place it on the mantle now than spend his welcome. The chances of that happening are, of course, slim or nil. “

It seems that the reviews are pretty standard, some even sounding disappointed by the management. However, the media have still given him great ratings. It is certain that the details that make special No way home they must still be a mystery to the public.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will premiere on December 15. On related topics, Tom Holland begs fans not to spoil the movie. In the same way, this way you can avoid that social networks ruin the tape for you.

Editor’s Note:

All the reviews that are available seem to indicate that there are more than Spider-Man: No Way Home of what has so far been confirmed. Will we see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? We only have to wait a couple of hours to get the answer.

Via: Rotten tomatoes