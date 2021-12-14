The long-awaited installment of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters in Mexico next Wednesday, December 15, debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes !!.

After the premiere and press functions, the long-awaited filming arrives with everything to break the cinemas in its first exhibitions with its premiere and press functions, as if we were not ready to find out more, this gives it an interesting plus.

The good news for Mexico is that this film will be in theaters from December 15, while there are many other countries that will have to close their social networks for a few days, since they will not be able to with so many spoilers that will walk the network.

But for the press and special premiere, its function was on December 13, where Spider-Man: No Way Home, has received excellent reviews by our friends at Rotten Tomatoes, which raises much more the expectations of us fans of the man Spider.

This has caused that in its debut the long-awaited film sounds much more everywhere, since it is not common for a film to debut on Rotten Tomatoes with such a happy percentage, the well-known criticism page, with 100 out of 100.

Critics profile Spider-Man: No Way Home as arguably the best Marvel movie.

In their premiere and press functions, they have already created some reviews to be available and we wonder if we already read them or wait to enjoy them and look at them for the first time only through our own eyes.

What position could define you? .. Are you planning to wait for the day to arrive or you could not find tickets? ..

And it is that the critics assure that even its end is good for this trilogy starring the charismatic Tom Holland, and they assure that this is the best performance of the young actor playing Peter Parker.

The Rotten Tomatoes are at 100% of its score, which has counted around 43 reviews already published and rising.

With this, spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, circulate through all kinds of sites and social networks.

In social networks, many users have already begun to complain about the spoilers already found about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Even the official page of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has launched a message with Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon (in addition to Jamie Foxx), where they ask fans not to give spoilers about the film.