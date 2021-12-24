Knowing that you have the goose that lays the golden eggs with the rights to Spider-man and the villains from his comics, Sony wants to take advantage of the pull and one of the wicked of No way home It seems that it may have a future movie.

For this reason, this last producer wants to continue exploiting the vein. At least now that he seems on track, following the mediocre performance of Amazing spider-man, the reboot with Andrew Garfield which was canceled after his second movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is conquering the box office. It has had the second best opening weekend in history in the United States and continues unstoppable to fatten the current account of Marvel and Sony.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro, star of a new movie?

Sure enough, Electro, one of the villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that he was already an antagonist of Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, may have a future movie.

For now it’s all rumors that have their origin in the Murphy’s Multiverse web, where Charles Murphy, within his section What i heard (What I have heard), comment Sony’s interest in a spin-off where Jamie Foxx would play Electro again.

The truth is that this strategy has not been bad for Sony. Unexpectedly, Venom, another of the main characters in the comics of Spider-man, it was a huge success, repeated for its second part. Along the same lines, it will soon be released Morbius, played by Jared Leto.

This character has characteristics similar to Venom. Turned into a vampire in his attempt to heal a disease without cure, he is first an adversary of Spider-man Y Blade in the Marvel comics, but then he himself fights against evil and, at the same time, against his thirst for blood.

These types of characters, where the lines between good and evil are not delimited, Fits Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

At heart, Foxx plays a tragic character, the object of ridicule and abuse, who has a good heart in essence, although his head no longer works as much.

A new Electro that this time has fit

Jamie Foxx always wanted to get his thorn out of Amazing spider-man 2. The truth is that his character is the most mediocre of that film, especially in regard to its aesthetics. Trying to do something more grown-up than Electro from the comics, They ended up creating an unrecognizable character that was not very intimidating as a rival to Peter Parker.

However, Foxx himself was heavily involved and agreed to participate in No way home. Yes indeed, in exchange for not coming back with that electric blue look.

The truth is that the characterization that has been made of him in the UCM is much more accurate. Marvel has taken the measure of aesthetics to connect with the origin of the comics and, at the same time, not seem ridiculous.

All this suggests that Foxx may be interested and that Sony continues to expand the universe Spider-man in their spin-offs.

But for now, all are rumors. We’ll see if time proves Charles Murphy right.