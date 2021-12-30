The writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal how this story connects to the events of the Disney Plus series Loki.

Without a doubt, one of the most impressive series of Disney plus in 2021 is the one that shows us what happened to Loki when he caught the Space Gem in the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019). Since there is a whole “Multiverse” which was controlled by a single holy line. But all that changes with the intervention of different versions of the God of the antics of Marvel studios. Like in Spider-Man: No Way Home They also talk about the “multiverse”, it is normal that there are some connections between film and series.

Attention SPOILERS. As we already know, in Spider-Man: No Way Home we can see different versions of Peter parker at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe principal. They come together to save the villains who have also made the leap to that reality. Now, the film’s writers have commented on the connection to the series. Loki.

We were already on this path when the end of Loki happened. We all feel this really helps. It’s great, because it shows that there are problems in the multiverse. But without the events of the series, what is seen in the film could not happen.

If certain things that were happening in Loki line up in terms of the timeline explosion and it is at the same time that Doctor Strange is casting the spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, I don’t know. Although I’m sure those are Marvel’s talking points. But we were aware of a lot of different things that were happening, and we could build on that, how it would be affected by this, but ultimately we had our own giant bear from history to fight. “

There is still much to explain about the multiverse.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home they only show how dangerous the multiverse can be, however this story will continue in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2022). In addition, we can see that great “multiversal” war in the second season of Loki which is already confirmed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters, while Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will premiere on May 6, 2022 and the series of Loki can be enjoyed in Disney Plus, the streaming platform where the entire Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is located.