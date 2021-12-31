Today, December 31, we close a new cinematographic course that has left us tons of premieres, surprises, disappointments, fierce debates and that, hopefully, will have rekindled even more if possible our passion for the seventh art. And what better way than to take advantage of the last day of the year to review the numbers of the Spanish cinemas, that closed 2021 with 45% more attendance than in the previous year.

Data

As reflected in the latest Comscore report, 41 million viewers passed through the cinemas of our country throughout 2021, leaving a total collection of 251 million euros at the box office. However, these growth data were not reflected until the second half of the year, since the restrictions due to the pandemic marked a first semester that added 9.5 million attendees with an average of 59% of open rooms.

It was the month of July that marked the great turning point of the year, changing the dynamics thanks to the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, which took advantage of the opening of 91% of theaters, and that started the road to a record December – specifically, the one with the highest number of spectators since the reopening – dominated by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and its pre-pandemic figures.

The most seen





Knowing this, we have to know which have been the most viewed movies of 2021. A Top 10 that ‘No Way Home’ has managed to crown in just 5 days since its premiere; adding up to today 17.5 million euros with which it has openly surpassed the 9.6 million from ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and the 8.9 million from ‘Venom: There will be carnage’.

In the fourth position we find the highest grossing Spanish film of the year: ‘To all train. Destino Asturias’, has closed the year with 8.5 million euros, ranking at the top of a ranking of national productions in which ‘Way Down’ and ‘Operación Camarón’ won silver and bronze medals with 5.4 and 3.5 million respectively.





Now we only have I wish that this positive trend will continue next year and that we can celebrate New Years Eve 2022 in style; although something tells me that the overwhelming success of ‘No Way Home’ has brought under its arm substantial changes for the distribution and cinematographic exhibition that we could begin to see in the short or medium term.

Happy new year everyone, health and movies.