We are in the key month of the year for Marvel. The production company is facing the final stretch so that we can finally see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters. The multiverse appears in the world of Peter Parker and villains like Lizard, Doctor Octopus or Electro they will be there to give you headaches.

On the occasion of the film’s premiere on December 17, Insomniac Games has revealed that the Two new costumes that the hero will wear in the film will be available at Marvel’s Spider-Man on December 10. However, it will not be available to everyone, since there is a detail to take into account.

Specifically, they will only appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the 2018 wall-crawler adventure, but with powerful graphical enhancements. To access the game eIt is necessary to have a PS5 and have the Ultimate Edition, the one with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales inside.

Given this decision, there have been many complaints from the followers of the title, so the study has clarified why it has taken this measure. It’s all due to technical issues.

To ensure fans continue enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) at its optimal performance, we’ve made the difficult decision to release these new suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) where our PS5 engine allows us to update the game without jeopardizing player experience. – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 6, 2021

They explain from Insomniac Games that there have been 19 free updates that the game has received in three years and that the arrival of a new patch posed a challenge for the PS4 HDD format. To ensure that PS4 players can continue to enjoy optimal performance, they have chosen to opt for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5, as this will not compromise the player experience.