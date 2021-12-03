The film industry found in Spider-Man: No Way Home the ultimate lifeline you needed to get up. Few industries globally were so affected by the pandemic, and while others blockbusters They’ve been boosting the box office since the middle of the year, none of them anywhere close to Tom Holland’s new feature film. The madness that currently exists for Spider-Man: No Way Home had not even been seen with Avengers: Endgame.

This week, a large part of the world’s cinemas began presale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, it was previously known that the demand would be very high. Not only because it is a Spider-Man movie, but also because getting tickets for the premiere guarantees evade spoilers. The latter have become a headache, especially for those who surf the internet daily.

As expected, the websites of the cinemas, as well as those of platforms dedicated exclusively to the sale of tickets, they couldn’t stand the traffic. In the United States, for example, the AMC chain collapsed in the blink of an eye. For its part, Fandango, a widely popular ticket distributor in the North American country, also succumbed to the onslaught of fans.

Despite the chaos in the network, Fandango released (via IGN) that the pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the most successful in its history. The previous record belonged, as you surely intuit, to Avengers: Endgame. Another fact that reveals the phenomenon of Spidey is that the film generated the same income in two hours as Black widow on its first day of presale. The film starring Scarlett Johansson held the record for 2021.

Although it is true that Fandango only operates in the United States, the figures do not lose relevance. We are talking about the largest market in the world for the entertainment sector. Furthermore, we do not doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home broke records on other platforms and cinemas. As the days go by, we will get to know the true impact of the new Marvel and Sony Pictures production. Remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 15 in Mexico and December 16 in Spain.