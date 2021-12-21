EFE.- With 600 million dollars entered worldwide during its first weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the third best international premiere in history, only behind “Avengers: End Game” (1,200 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (640 million).

In the US market, the most important for Hollywood, the film became the second-highest grossing debut in the history of the country, exceeding 260 million dollars, according to the account review that Sony carried out this Monday.

Thus, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is not only the best launch of the entire pandemic, but in the United States it has managed to surpass the debut of heavyweights such as “Avengers: Infinity War” (257 million in 2018) and ” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ”(177 million in 2019).

But in addition, with its 600 million dollars raised worldwide, thanks to a simultaneous premiere in several countries, the latest installment of the arachnid superhero is on its way to becoming the first film that exceeds 1,000 million dollars since the beginning of the pandemic almost 2 years ago.

And that forecast omits the second most important market, China, where it has not yet been released.

The news is a respite for cinemas around the world, which have been suffering millions in losses since the beginning of 2020.

However, only the Marvel franchise has managed to avoid the obstacles of the coronavirus with powerful premieres such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” in 2021, while the box office of other films barely manages to cover production costs.

An example is the case of the United States, where a week ago the new adaptation of the musical “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg, debuted well below expectations, raising only $ 10.5 million.

This week in the North American country, the good performance of “Spider-Man” contrasts with the decaffeinated debut of “Nightmare Alley”, the new Guilermo del Toro, which only added 2.9 million dollars and was in fifth position.

Ahead were “Encanto”, in second position with 6.5 million dollars; “West Side Story”, in third with 3.4 million, and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, in fourth with 3.4 million.

