On November 29, the pre-sale of tickets for the premiere in theaters of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Mexico, which managed to generate more than $ 14.8 million pesos in its first 24 hours. Thanks to this figure, the most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the most successful, beating Avengers: Endgame by 40%.

As reported by Deadline, the presale for The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is a resounding success in multiple regions around the world, with Mexico at the top. Other regions where Jon Watts’ new film broke pre-sale records were the United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil and other Central American countries.

Since it began its pre-sale it was evident that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be a success, because the portals of the most popular cinemas collapsed and it was very difficult to purchase tickets online. Because of this, many fans chose to go to buy tickets at the branches of their favorite cinemas, although in most of the larger cities they found very long lines and in Cuernavaca a group of fans beat each other.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third part of the trilogy starring Tom holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. It will feature Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Rhys Ifans as the Lizard and Thomas Hayden as Sandman. In addition, the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, although at the moment it is not officially confirmed.

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home In theaters it will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Mexico, two days before its premiere in the US. Although most fans hope that Tom holland continue to play Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Amy Pascal affirmed that they are already working on a new trilogy, a Sony insider says that this is not official yet, since apparently the actor you have not renewed your contract yet.