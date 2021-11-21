Undoubtedly Daredevil was the best Marvel TV series in Netflix. The interpretation of Charlie cox What Matt murdock it won the hearts of fans around the world and the quality of the production, in general, left a big gap when Disney decided to cancel it.

The decision was related to the launch of Disney +, the company’s now popular streaming platform. Later, when they announced that they would launch TV series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all kinds of rumors surfaced of Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. The goal would be to reintroduce him as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: no way home.

These rumors circulated at the same time as the return of Jamie foxx What Electro and Alfred Molina What Doctor Octopus. Both of these things we now know to be true. But at the moment there is no confirmation of Cox’s return as Daredevil.

But one new report from the hand of Daniel Richtman, who has a very good reputation when it comes to leaks related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ensures that we will definitely see Matt Murdock / Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, again in Spider-Man: no way home.

But it will also appear in two more productions: Threw out, the solo series of the heroine whom we will see for the first time in Hawk Eye. And in She-hulk, the series that will serve as the origin story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) alongside Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and the return of Emil Blonksy / Abomination (Tim Roth).

Charlie Cox as Daredevil would have his own series on Disney +

Furthermore, Richtman’s report assures that Daredevil will have its own series in Disney +. It is not clear if they will soft reboot character or continue the story we already saw in the three seasons of Netflix series.

If real, it would be one more pleasant surprise in Spider-Man: no way home, which has all the earmarks of being one of the movies most impressive made within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is, of course, if all the leaks and rumors that are circulating are met. Especially the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.