Starting today, November 29, tickets for the movie of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will hit theaters on Wednesday, December 15 in Mexico. However, the portals of the most important cinema chains such as Cinépolis and Cinemex are saturated and it is not possible to access, so fans do not know if they will be able to buy tickets for the premiere.

A week ago it was confirmed that the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home It had been advanced in Mexico, as it will premiere in the US on December 16, a day later. This is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, so if you want to avoid the spoilers I recommend that you attend the midnight premiere. Unfortunately for now it is not possible to buy the tickets online, so we may have to watch it another day.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home final trailer premiered on November 16 and confirmed the return of 5 spider-man villains, although these belong to the universes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Because of this, it is suspected that we will also see the return of the actors in their superhero roles.

Although at the moment Sony Pictures Entertainment has not said anything official about it, the second official trailer could have confirmed some leaks of the film. There is very little left until the premiere of the film, so I recommend that you avoid spoilers and try to arrive at theaters with a blank mind. Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to be a cinematic event that brings together 3 generations.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in the trilogy of Tom Holland as Spider-Man And it could be the last, as the actor is considering leaving the cinema after its premiere. He’s mentioned the possibility of Spider-Man’s future being with a Miles Morales movie in the past, so maybe we could see some Easter eggs in the new movie.