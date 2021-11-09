Whether they are real or not, this pair of images has already shocked the entire internet. Thus, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to talk about and will continue to do so until its premiere.

The furor continues around the expectation for the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, apparently, will be the last in the saga of the hero played by Tom holland. However, this does not mean that it is the last time the actor wears the suit. Thus, the plot of this installment involves the multiverse, which is the connection between all realities and the different versions of the same being. With this, everything is confirmed so that characters from the previous trilogies of the arachnid appear in this feature film.

Among those who are known to be are Alfred Molina As the Doctor Octopus, William Dafoe What The green Goblin and Jaime Foxx What Electro. Also, recently the magazine Entertainment Weekly added to Thomas Haden Church What Sandman and Rhys Ifans What Lizard to the cast.

However, the great doubts now lie if the others Spider men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) They will be present. For its part, Charlie cox, which gave life to Daredevil in the series of Netflix, could also participate in the project. Although these signings are not sure, all the rumors are in return of them.

For this, it seems that some images would silence the doubts. The photos were posted by a respected film critic, John Campea. In them, it can be seen as the three Peter parker They are on a bridge, similar to the one that had once been shown with Garfield in an alleged set leak.

In the other, Cox, playing Matt murdock, share with the Aunt May, Peter and Happy hogan. If this is true, there is no more to doubt and!Spider-verse confirmed!

Source: John Campea