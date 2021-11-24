No Way Home anticipates its premiere in Mexico

Spider-Man: No Way Home it is without a doubt the most anticipated film for this year. As such, many members of the community have been counting the days to their arrival in Mexican cinemas, and if you are one of them, then you will love this news. It happens that in Mexico, the new arachnid ribbon will arrive a little earlier than originally announced.

The film was scheduled to hit theaters next December 17, but as I told you before, its producers decided to advance the premiere for december 15. At least here in Mexico.

This news was given suddenly on social accounts of Sony Pictures Mexico, who began to release posters and images updated with this new date, like the one you could see above. At the time of writing, exactly why is unknown, but it is certainly exciting to know that we will be able to enjoy it a couple of days before.

Remember now Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters on December 15, 2021.

Editor’s note: The truth is that, being a premiere so anticipated by many, the decision to advance it in certain parts of the world sounds like something very rare. I’m not complaining, but we don’t know exactly why this change is due, but well, a day is still a day.

Via: Life & Style