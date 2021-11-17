So far they had confirmed 5 villains in the film, but the trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home adds one more. But … Who is it?

With the first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home and some magazine posts had confirmed that we would see Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina, Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, Electro by Jamie Foxx, Lizard by Rhys Ifans and Sandman by Thomas Haden Church. But now, we have verified that there is a sixth, although they have not confirmed his identity, it may be the Green Goblin from Dane dehaan.

First we leave you again the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Later we will try to deduce who it is.

What do you think? Leave us your comments below.

Who is this sixth villain?

There is a character we can see at minute 2:05 who is not the Green Goblin from Willem dafoe, the image passes very quickly and leaves few clues. But it seems to be the Green Goblin by Dane DeHaan of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro (2014). Another option is for it to be Hobgoblin, since there has been much speculation that the friend of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) called Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) He could put on that suit to try to help out and become a villain in future installments. Although physically it does not seem that it is him. The third option is that it is a totally new character, but knowing that they are using enemies that we have already seen before, it is difficult to think that they will introduce an unreleased character.

Also, there is a moment in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home that Doctor Strange says: “They have started to come and I can’t stop it.”. It would be when we could get to see a lot of villains, so it would be fitting if a new version of the Green Goblin, that even at no time is it explained to us who he is.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait, we can see the movies of Marvel studios where this character appears in Disney Plus.