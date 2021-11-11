No traffic on WAZE! Meet the people behind the best routes

Behind the maps of Waze, there are editors who work in real time to draw the best route to your destination, we will tell you who makes up the WAZE communities and how you can join.

The magic of Waze lies in the people behind the technologyAccording to the company, local residents are the heartbeat of the maps as they inform the app of closed roads and streets so that we can all enjoy a better driving experience.

YOU HAVE TO READ: Everything you need to know about the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards

Much of the success of Waze is in the community of map editors who work in real time to plot the best routes to our destination: reliable, safe and without traffic.

Get to know the WAZE communities, you can also join

The editors of the WAZE map are in charge of improving the information on local roads so the map is always up-to-date with accurate data.

Worldwide, in WAZE there are 50 thousand volunteers divided into 5 global communities: map editors, beta, locators, partners and carpool. Also at the global level there are 150 Global Champs (map editors with a high level).

Beta testers are the ones who test the new WAZE features and they tell us what works and what doesn’t before they are available to the general public. AND the Carpool community is made up of drivers and passengers helping each other to make their regular commutes less monotonous.

The WAZE community of editors represents a group of volunteers who edit the map around the world and ultimately help improve traffic conditions by ensuring that our maps are accurate and up-to-date.

DO NOT STOP READING: It’s official! LG will accompany the Mexican Soccer Team to Qatar 2022