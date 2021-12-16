No trace of Mercedes at the FIA ​​Gala … or on social media

After the blow suffered at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mercedes Formula 1 team maintains its silence and even seems to have decided not to present itself to the FIA ​​Gala 2021, in which it must receive the constructors’ champion trophy.

While the clock is ticking and the regulation 96 hours that Mercedes has to appeal the decision taken last Sunday by the sports commissioners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, by means of which they rejected two protests issued by the Anglo-German team, they are close to completion, no member of the team has been publicly seen.

Following the disappointment at Yas Marina, only Lewis hamilton made a brief statement in the official post-race interview, although he did not appear at the official FIA press conference later and none of the Mercedes-AMG F1 members have given interviews of any kind.

In addition, social networks from the team of Formula 1 have remained silent since then and none of the members of the formation led by Toto Wolff has made an appearance at the events leading up to the FIA ​​Gala 2021 held tonight and in which Mercedes must receive the trophy for the champion team of builders.

Neither the Formula 1 Mercedes nor the Formula E Mercedes have even been present in the official photoshoot of all the championship cars. FIA. All this makes very clear the discontent in the German brand and leaves in suspense the decision that will be made in relation to a possible appeal to the result of last Sunday.

While Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already celebrated the drivers’ title at their headquarters in Milton Keynes, Mercedes remains silent on it. eighth consecutive constructors’ title achieved this past Sunday and which represents a new record in Formula 1, in addition to placing the brand in fourth position in the global ranking, tied with McLaren.

It is still unknown whether Mercedes will finally decide to accept the official result or appeal the stewards’ decision, in which case Max Verstappen may not receive the world champion trophy tonight at the FIA ​​Gala.