A news item has caused a sensation both in the media and on social networks. It goes like this: “Justice guarantees that paying off a debt with oral sex is legal in Spain.” This is a scandal, no doubt. But a pre-made one. The news spread during the last hours is false, or at least wrong. It arises from a confusing interpretation of the procedural times and the work carried out by the TC.

The origin. It dates back to December, when the Provincial Court of Palma, according to El Español, filed “the criminal process” initiated against a man whose ex-sister-in-law had accused him of forcing him to perform oral sex as the balance of a € 15,000 debt. The man in question had loaned him the money. For a few months, both parties agreed to pay off the debt with oral sex. When she refused to continue, the man demanded the money from her. The woman then denounced him for duress.

What was judged. It should be emphasized because this is the source of the confusion: the Provincial Court of Palma only took a position on the alleged crime of coercion and sexual assault, not on whether it is legal to pay off an economic debt with oral sex. The criminalist summarizes it in Cinco Días Juan Gonzalo Ospina:

What the judges refer, with very good criteria, is that a crime of coercion (acting with violence or intimidation) or sexual assault is not presupposed, since according to the investigation the woman carried out the acts with consent and, when this ceased , ended the sexual act. Thus, what the court refers to is that there is no evidence of a crime, but not that such action is authorized.

The judges concluded that the sexual relationship, while it existed, had been consensual. Once a woman refused to continue with her, she disappeared. The file and dismissal of the Hearing was not final. The complainant could request an amparo appeal to the Constitutional Court, which she did. The TC, and this is the news misinterpreted today by most of the media, has not admitted it by not considering that it has sufficient “constitutional importance” (in reference to the alleged sexual assault, not to the balance of the debt through sexual favors) .

In other words, it has not even come to pronounce on the facts.

What are we talking about. Some facts, we must repeat it again, related to an alleged crime of “coercion and sexual assault.” The TC has not issued any opinion or verdict on the legality of settling debts through sexual favors, as you remarked Joaquín Urías, professor of Constitutional Law: “The TC has rejected an appeal for constitutional protection that alleged injury to effective judicial protection due to an alleged procedural error. That does not support anything.”

It’s an opinion shared By others jurists.

Is it legal? The Provincial Court of Palma, concerned only with the alleged crime of sexual assault, did not rule on the matter either. We again rescue the words of Gonzalo Opsina:

The court found that there was consent, even though that consent was based on the extinction of a debt. It is not judged if it is an enforceable contract, but if the woman’s consent was valid to perform oral sex. Here it is not disputed that the man goes to a civil court to demand compliance with his fellatio, because that is not what criminal law is about. What is discussed here, and confirmed by the Provincial Court, is that the woman’s consent was valid.

In other words, the legality of demanding debts through sexual favors has never been the object of interest in the courts. Neither the Hearing nor the TC have ruled. This does not mean that such action is authorized by the courts. The Civil Code has several sections where the nature of the contracts is regulated. Its article 1275 says the following: “Contracts without cause, or with an illicit cause, do not produce any effect. The cause is illicit when it opposes the laws or morality.” It is not necessary to detail how a fellatio is contrary to “the laws or morals.”

As several people have asked me, I clarify it. The headline is wrong. The TC does not endorse anything. When the TC is inadmissible for an appeal for amparo, it is not ruling on the merits of the appeal. https://t.co/ySnywI7u6h – Gerardo PérezSánchez (@gerardo_perez_s) January 3, 2022

The process. None of this has prevented a denial of appeal for protection on an alleged crime of coercion from becoming “the Constitutional Court guarantees that a debt can be paid with oral sex.” The controversy says less about the Spanish judicial system, as some commentators they have implied on social media, and more on the media ecosystem. Of their incentives to publish very spectacular and widespread stories even if they are not true.

