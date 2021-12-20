Only four of the ten Premier League games scheduled for this weekend will be able to go ahead, and others were postponed only a few hours before the start.

Brentford CEO Thomas Frank called on Thursday for the Premier League matchday 18 to be postponed to halt the spread of the epidemic and allow time for the measures taken by the clubs to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Rick Parry, the temporary suspension of the championship would not allow the situation to improve quickly, as the United Kingdom has registered a record number of positive cases in the last three days.

“If we think a postponement can help, we will, but at the moment there is no scientific evidence to suggest that is the case.“, said the head of the championship to the BBC.

“We must stick together, remain calm and continue to make balanced decisions based on the latest information available,” Parry continued.

The matches remain open to the public this weekend, although it must be proven that they are vaccinated or present a negative test in stadiums with more than 10,000 seats.

Football competitions were suspended for three months in England between March and June 2020 during the first phase of the epidemic.

“There are rumors that the government could decide a two-week lockdown after Christmas, so maybe the decision is not ours.“, indicated the president of the EFL.