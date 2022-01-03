No PPE, no training, just

Jan 03, 2022 at 08:47 CET

Tamara morillo

He posted the resume on a Tuesday, on Wednesday he did the interview and on Thursday he started working. He had achieved it and in record time. Víctor Nuño, an 18-year-old from Castellar del Vallès (Barcelona), had conquered fears, doubts. With a country in full health alert, everything pointed to the black. The rising unemployment figures gave him little encouragement, but he got a job.

Motivated by his people, he sent the curriculum. “You have to start somewhere, Victor.” He was 18 years old, had little experience and was Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), with a 35% recognized disability. They hired him. “We were very happy.” Work was close to home and the hours were perfect. At twelve days, a work accident ended his life. A chain of mistakes, negligence, turned lethal. A machine gobbled it up. He died right there on the site. They could do nothing to save him.

Disability

“It was his first job,” says Noelia Salvador, his mother. “Yes he had been three months in a plasterboard company, but with the issue of the pandemic – this was really his first experience,” he says. “Victor told me: ‘Mom, it’s going to cost me a lot to find something.’ Her mother remembers that she was very happy. “You they made a one year contract. I suppose that by disability the company had benefits“. When Victor told him that he had succeeded, they could not believe it:” We were crazy happy. ”

Victor signed the contract. He had just started, formally, his working life: the first line of his CV was Ferros Sabadell SL., your first company. “We didn’t know we were sending him to his death.”

Twelve days after starting work, a tragic accident took his life. |

“Hey, when are you going to give me the clothes? If not, I’ll buy something similar”

He signed a contract, met the team. I was close to home, “a five or ten minute walk”, and I really wanted to learn. But the formations were expanding. They did not arrive. They did not arrive. José Antonio Nuño, Víctor’s uncle, joins the conversation: “he did not receive formal training, beyond the explanations of his colleagues.” Clothing, specific to the position, did not arrive either. “Victor, remember to ask for it.” “I already asked for it mom.” He did it in the company, personally, and also by WhatsApp. At home they heard how he recorded the audio that he sent to his bosses: “Hey, when are you going to give me the clothes? If not, I’ll buy something similar.” That made. They bought it: pocket pants and a sweatshirt for work, but it didn’t work.

“At seven in the morning he started. At a quarter past seven he was already hooked”

It was Friday, November 27, 2020. On Fridays, Victor did an intensive day, he left at three. “He started out as a helper,” Noelia recalls. “That day there was no work at his post and they told him to get on another machine“I had never seen it before, nor had I used it. It was an industrial ironer used to flatten iron plates.” They took it out that day. Some employees thought it was new. But it wasn’t, they hadn’t used it for at least ten years. ”

Victor went to the machine, “at seven in the morning it started and at a quarter past seven he was already hooked.” A colleague heard a noise. He went to the ship. The machine had swallowed him up. They couldn’t save him.

No one could turn off the machine

“The firefighters took him out,” says José Antonio. “He was already dead.” The police cordoned off the area, “and the company did not have time to modify anything.”

Noelia, on her way to work -in an occupational hazard company- saw two ambulances in the warehouse where her son had been working for twelve days. The death would be confirmed later by the Mossos d’Esquadra team. The report of the agents, today in the hands of the judge, said it all: “the negligence was bloody.”

Victor’s family has created an association with his name. |

“The machine that killed Victor had been, from what we were told, about ten years in disuse,” says Victor’s uncle. “I had the security system removed, the emergency stop button disabled, the on and off button didn’t work. It just turned on and off by pulling the cable. When they tried to get Victor out they couldn’t turn it off, they had to go to the wall and unplug it. “.

Noelia, broken, affirms: “They call it a work-related accident, but it’s a homicide, I don’t even say reckless, I say homicide. It had no revisions, it had no protections, it had everything canceled. What not, I had it bridged “.

They say that in the fateful machine the rollers were totally exposed. “They are rollers that when they take a large iron sheet or flatten or bend it. They put my son there without training and, on top of that, he was alone. The company is made up of three or four adjoining warehouses and he was alone on a ship. When one of the companions began to hear a strange noise, it was and my son was already trapped “.

Chain of negligence

“If they had only done one thing, maybe if he had been wearing overalls, I would not have grabbed him by the chest; or if i had motion sensor, when I took her clothes it would have stopped“. The young man’s mother continues:” If he had had a security mushroom, then my son could have given him. If there had only been one thing in a good condition, maybe Victor would be alive. “He tries to erase the image from his head, but comes back.” Those rollers have incredible power, they flatten iron plates. He takes your arm, your clothes, whatever, and there you stay. That’s how it went”.

Víctor’s family adds countless negligence the day Víctor lost his life: He was not wearing safety clothing, he did not receive any formal training and a risk assessment was not carried out according to his disability. “They had to have made an evaluation to see what job he could develop. A person with a disability cannot carry machinery, however they put him in one.” ADHD, which was perhaps key when signing his contract, never consisted of prevention services.

25,000 euros fine

Labor Inspection acted ex officio. After three or four months the report was printed. The resolution hurt everyone. The amount to be paid corresponds to a serious, not very serious offense. “They consider a death something ‘serious’, and they have punished it with a ridiculous sanction”, summarizes José Antonio.

Noelia, as a mother, as a professional, cannot understand it: “On the basis that it is a death, that there was negligence – recognized by the company – it would have to be considered something very serious. I am the one who lost my son. It is my family that is broken. ” They have been fighting for the revision of this sanction ever since.

Victor’s life was settled with a penalty of 40,100 euros. “For prompt payment they gave him a discount of 20%, plus another 20% for acknowledging the facts, and he has been left with a penalty of 24,960 euros. It is more worth paying a penalty, even if a person dies, than having up-to-date reviews “.

Noelia and José Antonio ask that the case be reviewed. “The money is not for us, it is for the inspection, but Victor’s death cannot be so cheap.”

Photos of Víctor Nuño shared by his family. |

Victor the boy Shy, introverted, somewhat insecure but happy, he left that morning. His voice does not. It has become a symbol of struggle, of prevention. His family has created an association with his name, “to educate and train everyone who starts in the world of work in health and safety.”

The captain Noelia and José Antonio. Victor’s is not an isolated case, there are hundreds of accidents, deaths, due to negligence at work. So far this year there have been 430 fatal accidents at work. They do not stop. It is his fight, in addition to obtaining justice for the young man. They honor Victor, it is their flag, but they defend all workers.