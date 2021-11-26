Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them in full from this same page.

# 494: Literally no one behind the wheel

Gurman has advanced Apple’s plans to develop an autonomous car that would be presented in 2025. A choice that has ruled out parallel development in recent years, an electric car with some autonomous driving characteristics. The story changes completely.

# 495: A stereo pair under the TV

“This is how I do it” style episode where I tell why I chose two HomePod minis to pair in stereo, connect them to the Apple TV and configure them as the default audio output, discarding some alternatives and explaining the result.

# 496: This hasn’t happened in 30 years

We have created a spreadsheet with all the Macs presented by Apple, differentiated by processor, to see how many Macs the company has released each year. Surprise: fewer Macs have been released in 2021 than in any of the last 30 years. The magic of Apple Silicon. Episode sponsored by Setapp.

# 497: Apple vs NSO Group

NSO Group, the company that develops software to remotely spy on any iPhone and sells it to governments and security agencies around the world, has been sued by Apple, who asks a judge to prohibit it from using any device or service of the brand .

# 498: We Reveal The New Siri Enhancement Program

Apple has been conducting its new Siri enhancement program, also in Spain, this summer. Unlike two years ago, only with audios of volunteers who are also rewarded for it. Episode sponsored by Setapp.

