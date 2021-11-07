A noisy house can make anyone desperate. And we are not just talking about children … In the end you end up resorting to shouting or punishment, but there is a more civilized solution.

It is normal for children to make a fuss, or for several friends to get together at home, and end up raising their voices more than necessary. Even in the office there is sometimes more noise than would be desirable.

It is medically proven that excess noise produces discomfort, lack of concentration, irritability, stress, etc.

In the end we end up yelling or getting angry to put order. But that is not the solution. It is much more practical use psychology, and this anti-noise lamp invented by the Fraunhofer Institute. Yes, the same ones who invented the MP3 format.

How does the anti-noise lamp work?

Actually, its technology is simple. It is an LED lamp equipped with several microphones.

When you turn it on the lamp is green. But how the traffic lights, if the microphones detect a certain level of noise, change to amber. If the noise keeps increasing, turns red.

If it doesn’t decrease in a few seconds, starts sounding an alarm at a power between 70 and 100 db.

It may seem a bit rough, but it is a system that works psychologically.

People do not like red lights or alarms, so unconsciously children, and also adults, when they see the yellow or red light, they begin to lower their voices. Even more so if the alarm sounds. And you will not have to get angry, or give a single cry …

Each person has their tolerance level, that’s why the lamp is fully adjustable.

At level 1, the most sensitive, it will turn yellow with the least noise. It is intended to be used at bedtime, for example.

On the other hand, at level 3 you can have quite lively conversations, and the lamp will remain green. It will only change when there are loud noises or screams.

You can also prevent the alarm from sounding, or leave the lights fixed in a certain color.

It is an interesting idea and one that they have already tried successfully, but for now the Fraunhofer Institute has shown no intention of commercializing it.