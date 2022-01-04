This mechanism was seen for the first time in March 2021, where many users received a message on their screens that said “If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue viewing the content.” Next, an option would appear to send a verification code by email or SMS. You just have to ask the owner for the code, and let him tell us to continue using the account.

As with piracy, a shared Netflix account for four people does not imply that those four people would pay for the subscription separately if this option were limited. Netflix has allowed this with the aim of growing in users and followers of its content, but now they are again using a mechanism for detecting users who share accounts remotely.

Now, Netflix is ​​making use of that message again in Italy, which changes slightly with the one we saw in March. Now, this message appears again in Italy. According to the conditions of use of the platform, a Netflix account is designed to be used in the same home. As soon as it starts to be used in different households, then detection skips.

Netflix has not been really serious against this activity at any time. This type of verifications They are the most aggressive step they have ever taken, which can be easily solved by asking the account owner for the verification code.

Verification is back: now it’s Italy’s turn

Some media in Italy have exaggerated this information, and claim that Netflix could reach close accounts or even to impose fines. Nothing is further from the truth, Netflix cannot fine anyone, and for now has not closed and will not close any shared accounts. In the event that they decide to take any action in the future, they would first give notice before starting to block accounts left and right.

Therefore, for the moment there is nothing to fear. Netflix would be seriously affected if they decided to limit the option to share account, since they would lose many viewers of content that generates income in other ways than the direct payment of the subscription. In addition, the more users access your content, the easier it will be to retain them.