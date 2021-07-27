No More Heroes 3 shows off its open world in new gameplay

By Rodolfo León
07/26/2021


There is not much time left for the anticipated launch of No More Heroes 3, and to excite us even more, its publisher has revealed a new gamplay of this game. In particular, we’ve been shown a fresh look at the short, open-world sections that this title introduces.

The publisher of the game, Marvelous, has been sharing several clips of No More Heroes 3 in Twitter, and unfortunately, it looks like the title might have a few performance issues on the Switch. Why do we say it? Take a look at these previews:

No More Heroes III will debut on August 27 for Nintendo Switch.

Via: NintendoLife




