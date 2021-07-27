No More Heroes 3 shows off its open world in new gameplay

There is not much time left for the anticipated launch of No More Heroes 3, and to excite us even more, its publisher has revealed a new gamplay of this game. In particular, we’ve been shown a fresh look at the short, open-world sections that this title introduces.

The publisher of the game, Marvelous, has been sharing several clips of No More Heroes 3 in Twitter, and unfortunately, it looks like the title might have a few performance issues on the Switch. Why do we say it? Take a look at these previews:

No More Heroes III will debut on August 27 for Nintendo Switch.

Via: NintendoLife

