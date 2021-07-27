No More Heroes 3 shows off its open world in new gameplay

0 COMMENTS
07/26/2021 4:56 pm
There is not much time left for the anticipated launch of No More Heroes 3, and to excite us even more, its publisher has revealed a new gamplay of this game. In particular, we’ve been shown a fresh look at the short, open-world sections that this title introduces.
The publisher of the game, Marvelous, has been sharing several clips of No More Heroes 3 in Twitter, and unfortunately, it looks like the title might have a few performance issues on the Switch. Why do we say it? Take a look at these previews:
【ノ ー モ ア ★ ヒ ー ロ ー ズ ３】
★ サ ン タ デ ス ト ロ イ ★
シ リ ー ズ お 馴 染 み 、 お ら が 町。
★ サ ン ダ ー ド ー ム ★
広 大 な ソ ル ト フ ラ ッ ト に 覆 わ れ た 不毛 の 大地。
🌐https://t.co/T7GUoF3OSJ#NMH # NMH3 pic.twitter.com/x8u2TxLOXD
– マ ー ベ ラ ス コ ン シ ュ ー マ 公式 (@marvelous_cs) July 19, 2021
【ノ ー モ ア ★ ヒ ー ロ ー ズ ３】
★ パ ー フ ェ ク ト ワ ー ル ド ★
住宅 地 や ダ イ ナ ー と い っ た 古 き 良 き ア メ リ カ 郊外 の ノ ス タ ル ジ ー を 再現 し た エ リ ア。
★ コ ー ル オ ブ バ ト ル ★
荒 廃 し た 戦 場 を 再現 し た サ バ イ バ ル フ ィ ー ル ド。
🌐https://t.co/T7GUoF3OSJ#NMH # NMH3 pic.twitter.com/2K8Bxm1krS
– マ ー ベ ラ ス コ ン シ ュ ー マ 公式 (@marvelous_cs) July 21, 2021
【ノ ー モ ア ★ ヒ ー ロ ー ズ ３】
★ ネ オ ブ ラ ジ ル ★
未来 世紀 を 想起 さ せ る 構造物 が 広 が る 沿岸 都市 エ リ ア。
★ デ ー モ ン タ ワ ー ★
デ ー モ ン が 創設 し た 超 巨大 タ ワ ー。 ラ ン カ ー １ 位 の FU が 待 ち 受 け る。
🌐https://t.co/T7GUoF3OSJ#NMH # NMH3 pic.twitter.com/51cKOqvQLk
– マ ー ベ ラ ス コ ン シ ュ ー マ 公式 (@marvelous_cs) July 23, 2021
No More Heroes III will debut on August 27 for Nintendo Switch.
Via: NintendoLife