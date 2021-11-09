Disney is celebrating its anniversary this week and the succulent offer in its Disney + streaming service that began yesterday and allowed us to access for 1.99 euros the first month, more news is now added, this time related to the picture and sound quality of movies to which it gives us access.

The company has announced an agreement between Walt Disney Company, the IMAX Corporation and DTS for which they will bring the cinema distribution format closer IMAX Enhanced Disney + users with compatible televisions.





If we remember, the IMAX Enhanced certification is basically a series of specifications that are intended improve picture and sound quality when playing compatible content, using for this special configuration modes in televisions and home theater equipment that must be able to apply that specification to extract the full potential of movies.

Last year Sony announced its intention to expand the format among its devices, but the reality is that so far it has gone a bit unnoticed by the general public. This is exactly what they intend to change from Disney +, being the first time that the certification reaches one of the main streaming services.

What differences will users notice with compatible TVs? Well, basically, when you see the compatible movies (initially there will be 13 from Marvel, but the list will grow), the classic upper and lower black bars will be reduced of the image when displaying an aspect ratio of 1.90: 1, which means one frame 26% higher than traditional 21: 9 for home cinema.

There will also be changes in the sound section, since although not many more details have been given, it does seem that DTS aims to offer a more immersive experience with a specific listening mode for these IMAX Enhanced compatible titles.

Among the films that will initially support the specification are titles such as’ Iron Man ‘,’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Captain America’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok ‘,’ Black Panther ‘,’ Avengers: Infinity War ‘,’ Ant-Man ‘,’ Captain Marvel ‘,’ Avengers: Endgame ‘and’ Black Widow ‘.

What’s more, conventional versions of all these titles will continue to be available on Disney + in case we want to access them to compare or if we do not have a compatible device.

Via | FlatPanelsHD