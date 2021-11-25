The flashback with which it begins the chapter “Returning Point” (2×08) of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020) teaches us the reasons and the way in which Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek’s (Julia Ormond) deal with Indira (Anna Khaja) materialized so that the latter still maintains her health and , therefore, of course, life.

A scene with a striking component of emotional sincerity that shocks, in the immediate one, with the origin of the tragedy that occurred during the final bars of “Who Are You?” (2×06).

The overwhelming simplicity with which the second has been composed, on the other hand, thanks to the choice of expressions, the requirement of the close-ups, the impeccable slow motion and even the hackneyed piano notes of The Newton Brothers (Midnight mass), they achieve their dramatic purpose street. A point to be noted Lily mariye (The Terror), who again assumes the direction after the true start of the final stretch of the series in “Blood and Lies” (2×07).

Stealing emotional satisfactions and not hackneyed conversations

AMC

We are stolen from the first reactions to the news of the horrible death of Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold), which we dislike because it is little considerate of all the emotional construction around the character and the same bloody climax from the previous chapter. Those who dealt with her the most, like Dr. Leopold Bennett (Joe Holt), express their feelings with an unforeseen perspective on their hostility, but it is not enough to satisfy us on this matter.

The next thing to develop is a new plan, which takes up a few minutes of the footage, with the usual conversations about morality in times of apocalypse and chaos to which we are very accustomed from the mother series, not least because of the plot and the ideological ups and downs of the protas Of the first spin-off and, perhaps to a lesser extent, during the only two seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Thus, although they may be mandatory, they sound like you’ve heard in any case.

You can do little about it Eddie guzelian, whose trajectory as a screenwriter it is, to say the least, strange. He has gone from writing for animated series such as Pepper Ann (Sue Rose, 1997-2000), The Penguins of Madagascar (Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, 2008-2015) or Disney by-products, with the adult interlude of the feature film Blood punch (Madellaine Paxson, 2014), to episodes of The walking dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) and the fiction of Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, for which he had already signed “Truth or Dare” (1×07).

Resuscitating tension in ‘the Walking Dead: World Beyond’

AMC

The dangers of fighting a totalitarian organization like the Military Civic Republic from within are clearly shown in “Returning Point” and, with several narrative twists about its repressive essence and the miserable fear it produces, they want to animate the intrigue. But there is not too much lucidity in the staging, or in the planning, or in the montage or in the score of The Newton Brothers so that it can consume us a tension that stays in a few levels almost abúlicyou.

After a beginning that we considered promising, practically the entire second third is passable in this chapter of The Walking Dead: World Beyond and nothing we see disturbs or disturbs us in the least … until Jennifer “Huck” Mallick (Annet Mahendru) follow one of his impulses and Anne or Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) unleashes her eccentric tongue.

So, we passed the thing of being in suspense through the naive eyes of Elton Ortiz (Nicolas Cantu) and a confrontation breaks out that reminds us of two swings of the episodes “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life” (7×16) of The walking dead and “Things Left to Do” (6×09) by Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015). Hence, Eddie Guzelian and Lily Mariye make sure “Returning Point” ends with some power. Dramatic lows cannot be allowed in the final stretch of the series.