No kidding: League of Legends and PUBG Mobile announce alliance

If we talk about League of Legends and PUBG Mobile In isolation, the first ideas that will be put on the table will be that both titles are a reference to the ecosystem of esports from the actuality.

Beyond their presence in esports, both games share a Tencent games, the company that owns Riot games (creator of League of Legends) and LightsPEED & Quantum Studio, responsible of PUBG Mobile.

Now, regarding the premiere of Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends (and taking advantage of the facilities that belong to Tencent implies), the two games announced alliance, so that a PUBG Mobile characters, objects, locations and game modes based on the Netflix original show will arrive.

In this regard, Vincent Wang, head of publication of PUBG Mobile, said that Runeterra is a highly appreciated universe within the gamer community, so bring its magic to mobile gaming, while supporting the premiere of Arcane, it is an opportunity that he considers incredible. “We have a lot of things in store for our players with the version 1.7 update, including some completely new gameplay features that we’ve never experimented with, and can’t wait to show. ”he added.

The content will start to reach mid-November as part of the version 1.7 update of PUBG Mobile.

It is important to highlight that, in addition to being the first association between PUBG Mobile and Riot games, it is one of the first collaborations of the second aimed at bringing the world of League of Legends to more players in the world.

It is also worth remembering that PUBG Mobile constantly has associations with IPs and key figures in the entertainment world, spanning film, video games, musicians and celebrities.

Arcane will premiere this November 6th on Netflix and will be divided into three acts that will arrive weekly.