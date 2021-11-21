That celebrities like to experiment with hair colors is something we all know. And it is that they dare with everything, whether in the form of wigs, permanent or more temporary colorations than those that go away with washing.

The fact is that, the last to surprise us with a change of look of those that do not leave anyone indifferent, It has been Camila Cabello who this weekend has been shown on social networks in this way …

In Jared Camila Cabello conquers us with the most ideal look: new haircut, makeup and French manicure that we want to copy





With a mane in mint green that it could well pass for that of a mermaid and that seems amazing to us. A look with which Camila Cabello has stolen our hearts the most beauty. Of course, we also have to recognize that it is one of those colors that is not suitable for all of us and other mortals.





The singer has combined it with a outfit and her iridescent eye makeup in the same shades With a result of ten, although far from being permanent, she herself showed on her Instagram account that her hair is still the same tone as always, dark brown.

In Jared An expert gives us the keys to Kaia Gerber’s shaggy bob with bangs, the new haircut that will triumph in hairdressers





What is clear is that Camila does not put anything ahead and this has been a clear example of this.

Photos | Gtres and @camila_cabello