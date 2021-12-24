Remove the meat from the avocado removing the bone. It comes out very easily if it is opened in the middle and a large spoon is inserted between the meat and the crust. Chop a little with a knife and mix with a pinch of salt and a few drops of lemon juice. Place in a food processor or grinder. Split the tomato and remove half of the seeds. Add to avocado. Blend both ingredients. Season with salt and pepper, add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Add the goat cheese and yogurt, and blend very well. Taste to adjust the lemon or salt. Distribute in cups and top with a few slices of wild smoked salmon, caviar substitute or fish roe to taste and a little chopped fresh chives. Add a few drops of olive oil or coarse salt flakes if desired.