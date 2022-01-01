The day of New Year It could also be considered the international day of the hangover. The year is usually dismissed with a glass of champagne, but if we add to this the alcohol During dinner and after the chimes it is not uncommon for us to end up a little more damaged than necessary. And that, of course, takes its toll the next day. Now is the time to try one of those many hangover remedies that we have ever heard. What if coffee with salt, what if ginseng, what if paracetamol …

Some have their foundation, others not so much. And the truth is that, although sometimes we have the feeling that they make us feel a little better, they do not eliminate our hangover. And that, according to a study that has just been published in the magazine Addiction from the hand of scientists from King’s College London, could be because, directly, they do not work. At least there is no methodologically adequate study to demonstrate its efficacy.

It could be that one of them does serve something, but until better studies are carried out, the results must be grasped with a grain of salt. This is a clear conclusion they have reached after reviewing 21 randomized trials placebo controlled different on this topic. That is, 21 studies were analyzed in which the tested substance was randomly distributed among a group of volunteers, while the rest received an apparently the same substance but with no known effects (placebo). But let’s see what more conclusions are drawn from this study.

It is best not to drink

Before we start talking about this topic, we must not forget that the best remedy for a hangover is do not drink. Even if there were any that were really effective, it would not be erasing the negative effects of alcohol. And it is that, in fact, those unpleasant symptoms that we feel when we are hungover are still the effect of a poisoning. Specifically a alcohol poisoning.

This is because, when we metabolize that alcohol that beverages contain, substances are generated in the process that are toxic to the body. In response, various effects occur. To begin with, a inflammatory answer, like when we have an infection. Too blood vessels dilate, the levels of blood sugar and the stomach lining. All that spiced up with great dehydration. In fact, beyond hangover remedies and their possible efficacy, drinking water is highly recommended to try to alleviate this effect.

All those symptom that we have the day after drinking end up remitting. However, the effects of alcohol and the substances that were generated when metabolizing it accumulate. As we already know, over time they can produce cancer, cardiovascular disease, or liver damage, among other pathologies.

Okay, it’s okay for a glass on New Year’s Eve, but the most appropriate amount of alcohol is still zero. With this clear, we can drink what we want, and even search hangover remedies. Another thing is that finally they are of no use to us.

Try the different hangover remedies

The review just published looks at the effect of hangover remedies such as curcumin, red ginseng, clove extract, or Korean pear juice. And also of some drugs that are usually taken for this purpose, such as acetaminophen or aspirin.

The conclusion is that, although some find evidence of efficacy to reverse the hangover effects, the methodology carried out to carry them out is not adequate.

Substances such as curcumin, red ginseng, and clove extract were tested

For example, eight studies were conducted with only male participants, completely neglecting the effects on women. Alcohol does not affect men and women in the same way, so the work of hangover remedies should be evaluated in both.

On the other hand, there is not a single remedy that was included in two different studies and the results of neither were replicated. This is a very important thing in science. For some results to be considered reliable, the optimal thing is that you have obtained them with the same experiment another independent research group. Thus, we make sure that they have not been a coincidence or the fruit of a poorly done study.

As for drugs, of course there are very adequate clinical trials on their effects, but not on their role as hangover remedies.

This type of treatment needs to be studied further to know if one is really effective. In the meantime, if you overdid it tonight, think that at least the hangover gives you an excuse to stay home and make it harder for the coronavirus. Who does not console himself is because he does not want to.