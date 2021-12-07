The Head of a United States mortgage company dspied on 900 employees via Zoom video call and it went viral, we share the recording and the strong words with you.

Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, a United States mortgage company addressed 900 employees in a Zoom video call, with these words: “If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off. Your job here is ending. Effective immediately.”

But that’s not all, aside from citing 900 employees on a Zoom video call to say goodbye before Christmas, the CEO said it was not the first time he had done so. “This is the second time in my career that I am doing this and I don’t want to do it. The last time i did i cried. This time I hope to be stronger. “

In an interview with The Daily Beast, one of the now ex-employees fired by Garg said “we were thrown away like garbage. We were there from the beginning and we worked hard for the company and for our roles. “

Better.com company explained the firing by Zoom saying they use technology to make homeownership faster and more efficient. AND Better.com CFO Kevin Ryan noted that the company had laid off 9% of its employees after the call.

“Having to make layoffs is heartbreaking, especially at this time of year; however, a strong balance sheet and a lean, focused workforce together prepared us to play offense and enter a radically evolving homeownership market, ”Ryan said in a statement to Forbes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/_duQOt81b28

Here is the transcript of Vishal Garg’s compelling announcement to the staff of Better.com by firing them on a Zoom video call:

“Hello everyone, thank you for joining. I come to you with no great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it to survive and hopefully we can continue to prosper and fulfill our mission.

“This is not news you want to hear, but in the end it was my decision and I wanted you to hear it from me. It has been a really difficult decision to make. This is the second time in my career that I am doing this and I don’t want to do this. . The last time I did it I cried. This time I hope to be stronger. But we are laying off about 15% of the company for [varias] reasons: the market, efficiency and yields and productivity.

“If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off. Your employment here is ending. Effective immediately.”

According to the reports, Garg said employees could expect an email from Human Resources with details of compensation and benefits.