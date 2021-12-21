From the technology corporation they do not want no one is left without their gift this Christmas and therefore Petal Search wants to make you one to all users who unlock the prize box . Among them you can find discounts on certain products and even gift cards from shops such as Sprinter, Primor and Omio.

In Huawei they are in luck, since the brand’s search engine is growing at exponential levels and already exceeds the spectacular number of 32 million monthly active users . That is why they want to celebrate it with all of us by offering the possibility of obtaining from a device, such as the recently launched Huawei Nova 9, to exclusive discounts in certain applications or stores.

The Chinese company has launched its own advent calendar , although it is much more different than what we are used to. Via Petal Search , the Asian company finder, consumers are eligible to win holiday gifts.

Those who want to participate can do so easily as we have mentioned in the previous paragraph from December 1 to January 5. It is true that the promotion has already started, like any advent calendar, but you still have plenty of time to win amazing prizes. In this way, Petal Search gives the opportunity to obtain rewards to the more than 5 million active users in Europe.

In the words of Consumer Mobile Services Europe, Jaime Gonzalo: «In AppGallery we always support our users. That’s why, with Christmas just around the corner, this festive campaign offers an incredible variety of prizes, making each day more joyous ”.

Petal Search makes it easy

Huawei’s own search engine is powered by an AI that makes it easy to find anything on the Internet in a fast and intuitive way. This has been thanks to the new layer that has been applied on it, which achieves connect with your audience’s brands independently thanks to the Product Recommendations feature.

The result of this is to guarantee the user that they can find what they are looking for avoiding the stress generated by these dates as far as those present are concerned. Everyone knows what it takes to come up with the ideal gift. Therefore, the Shopping Channel Helps the user not to overcomplicate.

On the other hand, you can also search for perfect places to meet up with your friends or book Christmas dinner through the functionality Near you, with which you can get discounts for thousands of restaurants. Finally, you have the Travel Channel tool to quickly find the best deals for the perfect New Year’s Eve trip.