No, Cyberpunk 2077 is not coming to Xbox Game Pass

A couple of days ago, Xbox shared a video related to its Cloud Gaming service. After this advance was made known, people realized the inclusion of Cyberpunk 2077 in this promotional material. Fans immediately began to speculate about the possible arrival of CD Projekt Red’s work on Game Pass. Nevertheless, It has already been confirmed that this will not be the case.

After a couple of days of speculation, Radek Grabowski, director of global public relations at CD Projekt Red, has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 not coming to Xbox Game Pass. This was what he commented:

“I just thought I’d chime in to say there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.”

I just thought I’ll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. – Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

While this is news that will disappoint more than one, This does not mean that in the future this will not happen. Xbox has managed to convince third party developers to bring some of their most popular games to this platform. Even The witcher iii, another CD Projekt Red title, is available on Game Pass, so the relationship between these two companies already has a precedent.

In related topics, the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of The witcher iii and Cyberpunk 2077 have been delayed. Similarly, the DLC of this title will also arrive until next year.

Editor’s Note:

Considering the position of CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077 Right now, perhaps its arrival on Xbox Game Pass is a way to give this title a new look. However, in the event that this takes place, it would be until the current generation version is available.

Via: Radek Grabowski