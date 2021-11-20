This recipe from quick chickpea flour oatmeal muffins, which do not need an oven, may require some preliminary tests until we find the exact point that we like the most in the dough, but they are so easy to prepare that it is worth doing several tests at home.

It is an adaptation of one of SweetFran’s best-known recipes, very popular for its healthy food content on Instagram. As the ability to absorb moisture of oatmeal and chickpea flour can be variable depending on the brand, it is necessary to give a little eye to the texture, which should be a little thicker than the typical pancake.

to make mini rolls with more crumbs, the easiest thing is to use the microwave, with ceramic or silicone molds of about 9 cm in diameter, testing by eye with the cooking time that may vary depending on the power of our appliance. Rather flatter breads come out grilled, but if they become thick they can also be opened in half. They could be cooked in the oven without problems, at 180ºC for about 15-20 minutes.





Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl with a rod or a fork and add the water little by little, without adding it all. Combine with a few rods until there are no lumps. Add a little more water if necessary; It should be a thick pancake dough. Cook grilled with a skillet that has mini cavities or with a small skillet of the desired diameter, over medium-low heat. Add a few sesame seeds on top before they set, if desired. Cook for approximately 4-5 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness. Read: Natural oils to revive hair growth If you want muffins more chubby and with more crumbCook in the microwave using suitable molds of the desired diameter (9 cm in this case), previously greasing them with a little oil and without filling them completely. Heat up maximum power between 2-4 minutes, depending on the size and thickness. They should be firm to the touch and peel off the walls of the mold. Unmold immediately with care so that condensation does not form when cooling. For a crunchier texture, cut in half and toast.

With what to accompany the oatmeal rolls and chickpea flour

These easy muffins They admit any savory accompaniment that we want, to fill with vegetables, hummus, salad, homemade mini burgers, egg, tofu … We can also take them unopened, as a complement to a vegetable cream or soup. Because they are sensitive to moisture, it is recommended to store in an airtight bag inside the refrigerator if they are not consumed in 24-48 hours, or they can be frozen.

