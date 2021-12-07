In many places we have read that there are fewer germs in a toilet than in an airport security tray. A nightmare for those with a phobia of germs.

However, this statement is a bit of an exaggeration, and also dishonest. Studies suggesting this have actually only looked at respiratory viruses, those that are transmitted through the air or through hand droplets when people cough or sneeze.





You don’t talk about your toilet

In other words, people don’t usually cough or sneeze on the toilet, but rather on an airport security tray. People don’t talk about the toilet either. Nor does he yell at him.

Scientists from the University of Nottinghan in England and the Finnish Health Institute analyzed trays from Helsinki airport during and after the busiest hours of the day during the winter months of 2016 and found countless germs.

But toilet seats have a lot more germs. What happens is that they are not the type that have been sought in studies that later popularize the media in a tabloid way, as Berstrom explains in his book Against Quackery:

Airport trays can be important reservoirs for the common cold and flu viruses, but when headlines bring up toilet seats, they are making an unfair comparison in order to shock. Trays don’t have more germs than toilet seats, they just have more germs of the kind that are likely to land on them.

So, things can have different levels of explanation depending on what we are analyzing. Not only is it something that happens with airport trays, but it also happens with all aspects of the world that we analyze. Why do we like to eat? Why do we like sex? Why do men focus more on the beauty of women and women more on the intelligence of men? These questions have different approaches and response levels, as you can also see in the following video: