The benefits of nitrogen

These are the main arguments why Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire manufacturing companies, with approximately 62,000 employees and 46 facilities located in 21 countries around the world, suggests opting for nitrogen filling of tires.

Maintains correct tire pressure for longer

For optimal performance, it is always important that the tires are maintained at the pressure suggested by the car manufacturer, which is most easily achieved with nitrogen, inert gas, colorless, and odorless.

This allows for uniform wear, better adherence to the pavement, higher performance of the tire qualities, increased safety and maximum fuel economy.

Greater pressure stability vs ambient temperature

Nitrogen tire inflation pressure remains more stable regardless of the terrain or weather you drive through, be it highway, dirt, daytime, cold or hot.

In addition, in the event of a puncture, the tire deflates more slowly than with an air inflation.

Fuel savings

Four properly inflated tires, as recommended by each vehicle manufacturer, always translate into fuel economy. Nitrogen-inflated tires do just that job, keeping the pressure in its ideal state for longer.

Extends the life of the tire

By maintaining an ideal pressure for longer and neutralizing the internal temperature of the tire regardless of terrain or weather, nitrogen contributes to extending the life of the tire as it wears less and evenly.

Protects the rings against oxidation

Nitrogen inflation keeps the rim and rim surfaces in optimal condition, as its properties considerably reduce oxidation.

Now that you know these benefits, you decide which you prefer: air or nitrogen?