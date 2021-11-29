Nissan has a new goal: It expects half of global sales to be electric or hybrid cars by the end of this decade.

How do you plan to achieve it? injecting more than 18 billion dollars, as announced this Monday, November 29 in Japan.

In this way, the company that sells the most vehicles in Mexico seeks not to lose its footing to other large companies, such as Toyota and Volkswagen, which have already planned ambitious marketing strategies from now until 2030.

Nissan’s investment, which will be 2 trillion yen (about US $ 17.6 billion), will be applied in the next five years.

This is Nissan’s first serious electrification plan. Until now, the Japanese company had launched electric cars, in fact it was one of the first with the Leaf, but it had never planned a long-term EV strategy.

According to Nissan, part of the strategy will be to introduce 23 electrified cars from 2022 to 2030, including 15 100% electric vehicles. The Nissan’s full ad.

On the other hand, he said he intends to reduce the costs of lithium-ion batteries by 60 percent in the next eight years.

In addition, when it comes to energy accumulators, he plans to start selling cars with solid-state batteries in 2029. According to Makoto Uchida, president of Nissan, these new batteries will be key in the development of electric vehicles because they will make them accessible in cost to all people.

Uchida spoke of “democratizing electrification.”

Markets did not take the news very well: Nissan shares fell 5.5 percent this Monday in Tokyo, much more than what Japan’s benchmark fell (1.5%).

Apparently the market was expecting a more surprising announcement and they were disappointed.

Likewise, according to analysts, it must be taken into account that stocks around the world are overwhelmed by concerns that the new omicron variant of coronavirus.

So far in 2021 it has been a strange year for Nissan in its global market: it sold less, but it made more.

In the accounting report released on November 9, the company raised its full fiscal year operating profit outlook by 20 percent as its profit margins grew from the sale of newer (and more expensive) models. ) and lower costs.

“Two years ago, we had a problem: selling. That’s not the problem now, ”said Nissan’s chief operating officer and strategy officer Ashwani Gupta.