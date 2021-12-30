Is there anything more tedious, tiresome and stressful than queuing? In Japan they know a lot about this, and from there a curious solution has also come to us.

Japan is a smaller country than Spain, but 126 million people live there, almost three times the number here.

It is an overcrowded country, especially in the big cities, so the japanese are used to queuing for things that are unusual here, such as entering a store or a fast food establishment.

Queuing is boring and heavy, because you are standing up and moving slowly, until it is your turn. A few years ago Nissan proposed a very curious solution, which has evolved: ProPILOT Chair, the autonomous chair for queuing. When you see the video you will understand …:

This autonomous chair uses the system ProPILOT that Nissan installs in their cars.

Is a semi-autonomous driver assistance system which uses sensors to detect if another vehicle is too close, braking automatically.

They also serve to follow a route, and stay in the center of the lane.

This same technology is used in the autonomous ProPILOT Chair, whose only function is … queue.

People in the queue sit in one of these self-contained chairs. A weight sensor it detects when the first in line gets up to enter the venue, and automatically moves to the end of the queue.

The rest of the chairs, with distance sensors, they move laterally to advance one position in the queue.

In this way, people who wait can do it comfortably while reading a manga or consulting their mobile, without worrying about moving to the rhythm of the queue. The chairs take care of that.

Nissan has been using this technology in restaurants and stores in Japan, but we don’t know if it’s still doing so.

And he has not only applied it to chairs. Also to some slippers that return alone to the closet, or under the bed, when you take them off.

And more recently, to a golf ball that gets alone in the hole…