This is the first time that Japan’s third-largest automaker, one of the world’s first mass market electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers with its Leaf model more than a decade ago, has come up with a comprehensive electrification plan.

Nissan will spend twice what it spent in the previous decade to enter the electric vehicle market as rivals, including Toyota Motor Corp and new entrants such as Tesla Inc., push ahead with plans to make electric cars.

Nissan said Monday that it will launch 23 electrified vehicles by 2030, including 15 electric cars, and wants to cut the costs of lithium-ion batteries by 65% ​​in eight years. It also plans to introduce solid-state batteries by March 2029.

These commitments, said CEO Makoto Uchida, will make electric vehicles affordable for more drivers.

“We will advance our effort to democratize electrification,” he said in an online presentation.

Nissan’s shares fell 5.6% on Monday, below its main rivals compared to the 1.6% decline in Japan’s benchmark.