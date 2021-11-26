Nissan and Mitsubishi are planning to launch an exciting little electric SUV. An SUV of very contained dimensions that is called to play a leading role in urban mobility and that, in Europe, would position itself as a clear rival to the Dacia Spring. Development will be carried out by NMKV, a joint venture managed by both brands.

Just a few months ago, what had already been suspected was officially confirmed. Nissan will launch a new electric car. A model that will see the light soon and that is already in development. However, and before launching the bells to the flight hoping that it is an alternative to the Nissan Leaf that we can find in Europe or the expected Nissan Ariya, it is important to make it clear that it is an exclusive model for the Japanese market.

The new nissan electric It is a project that has been working on for a long time. A Kei Car type vehicle which was anticipated at the time through a concept model, the Nissan IMk Concept. And what is equally important, this project is possible thanks to collaboration with Mitsubishi. What’s more, it is being managed by NMKV, a joint venture between the two car brands.

The new electric SUV from Mitsubishi and Nissan is destined for the Japanese market

A Kei Car as the basis of the new electric SUV from Nissan and Mitsubishi



NMKV was launched with the aim of giving life to a whole series of vehicles of this nature. Models that are cataloged as Kei Car. Based on the role that this new model will play, whose name has not yet been confirmed but of which there has already been some other sighting in full development phase, both Nissan and Mitsubishi want to go one step further. over there and raise your bet.

Nissan and Mitsubishi plan a new electric SUV. A model that will be based on the production Nissan IMs which will go on sale sometime next year. This new SUV will be marketed under both brands and on a technical level it will be the same car. Now, as the recreations that illustrate this article advance, they will show characteristic features to differentiate themselves.

The information that has seen the light in Japan indicates that one of the references that will be used in the project is the Mitsubishi eX Concept. In any case, it is a great challenge to adapt the design philosophy of both brands to a fully electric model of these characteristics.

The new electric SUV will be based on the production model advanced by the Nissan IMk Concept

A new electric destined for Japan



Nor should we ignore the main challenge facing Nissan and Mitsubishi. They must achieve the typical appearance of an SUV without the vehicle dimensions exceeding the limits established by the Kei Car category. That is why this report leaves open the door that it cannot be included in said category and, therefore, is marketed as a conventional tourism. Something that would greatly affect the initial strategy.

It is clear that, to reach Europe, this new electric SUV would quickly position itself as a direct rival to the Dacia Spring. However, and luckily for the Dacia model, the current plans of Nissan and Mitsubishi go through market it exclusively in Japan.