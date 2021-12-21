NIO is a benchmark in the electricity market. The ET5 can mark a before and after in the industry. What are your weapons?

For a few years, sustainable mobility has been growing by leaps and bounds. This is the consequence of a greater investment made by conventional manufacturers and by the emergence of new benchmarks in the industry. The most characteristic example is that of Tesla, but the truth is that many other companies that are doing their first steps in this alternative automotive. The great power of the classic manufacturers seems to be coming to an end.

The case of Tesla, in fact, is not unique, but it is the one that has the most repercussion worldwide. Companies like Rivian or NIO are other great defenders of the electric vehicle. NIO, in fact, has been trading on the stock market for several years now and offering various solutions related to sustainable mobility. One of the most prominent is the exchange of batteries, a formula that is having some success in China.

NIO is aware, however, that one of the keys to understanding its growth in the coming years is to bet on new markets. In this sense, the incorporation of options with a larger audience It will allow you to grow for years to come. This, sooner or later, was going to happen through the segment of the mid-cut saloons. Following this premise, what can we expect in this regard? The name ET5 may hold the key to NIO’s ultimate boost.

It is a differential product whose main objective is to cover a good part of sales. In addition, it is expected to be achieved with a bet directly related to autonomy. Among the virtues of this variant, the provision of a battery is striking, which, in its most prominent version, would extend the mileage cycle above 1,000 kilometers. How is it possible? It is what has to incorporate a set of up to 150 kWh.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main qualities of this NIO ET5, why it can be considered as the next teslakiller and, of course, to what extent we find a product that can be adapted to current consumer tastes internationally. Would it succeed in the market? Here are some of the keys in this regard.

A presentation that had a great surprise on NIO day

NIO Day is a holiday that is organized within the company. It serves, among other things, to understand what the company’s policy will be in a few months. In the congress held this year, it was possible to verify how one of the main objectives of NIO is increase vehicle sales. This will be achieved by adding to the assembly line the ET5, a futuristic saloon that has between the eyebrows and the Model 3 DE Tesla.

As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, it is hoped that you can have a level of assistance that closely approximates you to purely autonomous driving. In fact, the previous image leaves no room for doubt, showing on the ceiling various technological solutions that make up the LiDAR sensor. Now, what else does this curious and timely option offer?

Among the qualities of this particular model, the provision of a variant designed mainly for facilitate the commercialization of the electric car. Autonomy is still a big problem. How to solve it? This model will be available in a triple configuration. You can choose between variants of 75, 100 and 150 kWh. In relation to the mileage cycle, this last option will grant up to a total of 1,000 kilometers of autonomy.

A growth that will continue betting on the exchange of batteries

NIO is aware of how risky is to bet on a battery exchange system. Even so, it has continued with its program with the aim of offering a subscription service that allows full autonomy in just 2 minutes. Is its development on a large scale possible? The ET5 could make a significant contribution to this curious goal. It is, therefore, a challenge that can change the history of the brand.

Apparently the previous specs speak of an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds. Its high-performance 4-piston fixed calipers developed specifically by NIO allow a stopping distance of 100 km / h at a complete stop at 33.9 meters. Achieving most of these objectives would allow us to think that, indeed, we are facing a teslakiller.

We will have to wait a few months yet to see the first units circulating outside the NIO facilities. Even so, the presentation in society of this model serves to understand to what extent are we facing a brand that was born to be a benchmark in sustainable mobility that is yet to arrive in the coming months. And you, do you think NIO can compete face to face with Tesla in the future?

